Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing for Transportation Secretary is ongoing but it’s Sen. Amy Klbouchar’s hair that’s going viral right now on Twitter:

Please someone fix Klobuchar's hair…. — RemnantMuse (@MuseRemnant) January 21, 2021

Will anyone tell her?

Love Amy Klobuchar so much I wanna sneak up behind her and fix that stray lock of hair. pic.twitter.com/jvVKMHTyoO — Lola Gayle (@LolaGayleC) January 21, 2021

And that duty fell to a staffer named Doug who passed her a note on live television while she was speaking.

“Thank you for the note about my hair sticking straight up Doug. Thank you, that was really nice. And subtle”:

After an aide runs a note to Klobuchar: "Thank you for the note about my hair sticking straight up Doug. Thank you, that was really nice. And subtle." — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 21, 2021

Watch the exchange here:

And this has folks concerned for Doug’s safety after the 2019 report of how Sen. Klobuchar was known to treat her staff:

Was nice knowing Doug https://t.co/9d6xTWeaVJ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 21, 2021

From BuzzFeed back then:

But behind the doors of her Washington, DC, office, the Minnesota Democrat ran a workplace controlled by fear, anger, and shame, according to interviews with eight former staffers, one that many employees found intolerably cruel. She demeaned and berated her staff almost daily, subjecting them to bouts of explosive rage and regular humiliation within the office, according to interviews and dozens of emails reviewed by BuzzFeed News.

Thoughts and prayers, Doug:

This is why I supported Klobuchar for prez. She wouldn't exactly rule by fear, but there would be fear. Oh yes. We'll miss you, Doug. https://t.co/HBi69rdpNC — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) January 21, 2021

Rest in peace.

***