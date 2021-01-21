State Rep. Anthony Sabatini announced a plan to rename U.S. Highway 27 in Florida as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway” to honor the 45th president:

Um, this is not exactly a top-tier road in the state:

Right next to Lake Okeechobee, too, known for its periodic toxic algae blooms:

The road does run through Tallahassee, so that’s a plus:

But, as many have pointed out, there’s this comparison of what the road looks like when highlighted this way:

And there were reports that Trump wanted an international airport named after him. This would be a YUGE step down to that:

Tags: Highway 27Trump