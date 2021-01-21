Negotiations are still ongoing for a power-sharing agreement in the Senate but Dems are balking at Mitch McConnell’s desire to protect the legislative filibuster:

NEW: Democrats are shooting down an effort by GOP Leader Mitch McConnell to protection the legislative filibuster as part of a Senate power-sharing deal (via @jordainc) https://t.co/yFN03PJsDi — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 21, 2021

And because there’s no power-sharing agreement in place, Republicans still control the committees who are now meeting to confirm President Biden’s cabinet nominees:

Buttigieg hearing starts with Republicans chairing the hearing. Sen. Roger Wicker R-MS says because there is no power sharing agreement yet in the 50/50 Senate – he's still the Chairman of the Commerce Committee. pic.twitter.com/eLFCNojBA8 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 21, 2021

It’s a 50/50 tie. . .

I thought the majority set the rules and committees? — Zawdie Ato Herbert (@atoherbert) January 21, 2021

. . .and the organizing rule can be filibustered:

Yes, the majority is in charge on the Senate floor. But an organizing resolution to set out details would be subject to a filibuster. So you can't just put that on the floor, and hope it passes. Plus, there's no deal yet on the power sharing agreement. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 21, 2021

Libs are pushing for (eventual) Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to nuke the filibuster:

.@HayesBrown: Now that the Democrats have control of the Senate, they need to strike a final blow against one of the last and greatest obstacles to Congress' success: the filibuster.https://t.co/tgg8QpvdU6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 21, 2021

Sen. Dick Durbin told NBC’s Garret Haake this morning that Dems won’t agree to Sen. McConnell’s plan because it would just encourage “unbridled use of” the filibuster:

Durbin tells @GarrettHaake Dems won’t agree to McConnell demand on filibuster: “Unfortunately we’re not going to give him what he wishes. If you did that then there would be just unbridled use of it.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 21, 2021

And this needs a fact check. Remind us again which party fits the phrase, “unbridled use of the filibuster”? Via @NRSC Senior Advisor Matt Whitlock:

Absurd to hear @SenatorDurbin express concern over “unbridled use of the filibuster” right after a term where his caucus filibustered pandemic relief *multiple times,* police reform, the PPP program, and just about everything they could. With even fewer seats. https://t.co/0P4Ku5CKBX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 21, 2021

They want new rules now that they’re in charge and we say “no way.”

