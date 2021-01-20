And that’s a wrap, folks:

They were accompanied by a number of aides on Marine One:

The president did address the press before boarding the helicopter, saying it was “the honor of a lifetime”:

Departure:

A number of supporters were on hand at Joint Air Force Base Andrews to greet the president:

And it had the feel of a mini-MAGA rally:

Upon departure from Marine One, the president was honored with a 21 gun salute:

Melania Trump thanked the crowd, saying “Being your first lady has been my greatest honor”:

And the president thanked his family for all of their hard work:

“We were not a regular administration,” he said:

And he warned everyone on taxes:

“We’ve left it all on the field”:

He did thank Vice President Pence by name:

But not Joe Biden:

He ended by telling his supporters, “we ill be back in some form”:

And with, “Have a good life. We will see you soon”:

Of course, “YMCA” played at the end of his speech:

And he’s off:

***

