And that’s a wrap, folks:

Pres. Trump departs White House … pic.twitter.com/p8XBJg7osy — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 20, 2021

They were accompanied by a number of aides on Marine One:

Trump left on Marine One for final time with aides Beau Harrison, Hayley D'Antuono and Dan Scavino. pic.twitter.com/FhI2tBKy59 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

The president did address the press before boarding the helicopter, saying it was “the honor of a lifetime”:

BREAKING — It was “the honor of a lifetime,” Trump tells us and mouths “thank you” to the press. He said he just wants to “say goodbye” and “we love the American people.” pic.twitter.com/l5m86NwZpF — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

Departure:

BREAKING: Trump has left White House for final time of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/xw0PK97C4k — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

A number of supporters were on hand at Joint Air Force Base Andrews to greet the president:

The scene at JBA pic.twitter.com/y7p8bpajwT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 20, 2021

And it had the feel of a mini-MAGA rally:

Absolutely surreal to be watching a live feed of Andrews right now where Macho Man is BLARING on the loud speaker and the crowd waits for Trump’s arrival to get on AF1. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 20, 2021

Upon departure from Marine One, the president was honored with a 21 gun salute:

Trump gets his 21 gun salute pic.twitter.com/DdPg4pEKL6 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2021

Melania Trump thanked the crowd, saying “Being your first lady has been my greatest honor”:

Melania Trump: “Being your first lady has been my greatest honor” — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) January 20, 2021

And the president thanked his family for all of their hard work:

Trump: “People have no idea how hard this family work. And they worked for you." pic.twitter.com/GhHWkI1svI — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 20, 2021

“We were not a regular administration,” he said:

Trump says his presidency was "amazing by any standard." He says moments later, "We were not a regular administration." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 20, 2021

And he warned everyone on taxes:

Trump in farewell address from JBA: "I hope they don't raise your taxes, but if they do, I told you so." — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) January 20, 2021

“We’ve left it all on the field”:

“As the athletes say, we’ve left it all on the field,” says Trump, who has been making many calls and taking many meetings, in his final speech before boarding Air Force One for Florida. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) January 20, 2021

He did thank Vice President Pence by name:

Trump thanks Pence in final speech at Andrews. Normally that would not be remarkable. Except for Jan. 6. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) January 20, 2021

But not Joe Biden:

Trump: "I wish the new administration great luck and great success.”

No mention of Joe Biden. — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 20, 2021

He ended by telling his supporters, “we ill be back in some form”:

"Goodbye, we love you, we will be back in some form." outgoing President Trump — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 20, 2021

And with, “Have a good life. We will see you soon”:

Trump's closing remarks: "Have a good life. We will see you soon." — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 20, 2021

Of course, “YMCA” played at the end of his speech:

Trump leaves stage to “YMCA” to board Air Force One. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 20, 2021

And he’s off:

For the final time Next stop, Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/grMH2Ktz66 — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 20, 2021

