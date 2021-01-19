The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey is reporting that Vice President Pence is not expected to attend President Trump’ sendoff at Joint Air Force Base Andrew on Wednesday with his sources saying it will be “logistically challenging” for the vice president to do both the sendoff and attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later in the day:

VP Pence is not expected to attend President Trump's sendoff at Joint Air Force Base Andrews tomorrow morning, per White House officials. He is attending the inauguration later in the day, and aides say it would be logistically challenging for the vice president to do both. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 19, 2021

Um, yeah . . . if he wanted to go, he could do both:

The two events are hours apart and the Vice-President has access to helicopters and never deals with traffic. https://t.co/6jCzXbl7qT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 19, 2021

It’s only a 28-minute drive, and that’s without the police escort:

And that's without a motorcade and police escort. https://t.co/oVXX8q8xTC pic.twitter.com/rjuImWzrS9 — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 19, 2021

TBH, it would prove awkward to both parties if these chants broke out while awaiting the president to depart:

Suppose the "Hang Mike Pence" chants may also have something to do with it https://t.co/rYQUO0pGRX — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) January 19, 2021

And for some reason, the White House invited Anthony Scaramucci, John Kelly and Don McGhan to the sendoff. All three will reportedly skip it as well:

In addition to Scaramucci, John Kelly and Don McGahn were invited to Trump's departure tomorrow. Neither is expected to attend, CNN is told. Kelly called Trump the most flawed person he ever met & said he would have voted to remove him if was in the Cabinet. But was invited. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 19, 2021

After the inauguration, Pence will fly home to Indiana:

CONFIRMED: Vice President Mike Pence will be flying into Columbus, Indiana tomorrow after the inauguration, according to Bartholomew Co GOP chair. — Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) January 19, 2021

And that’s how it all ends.

***