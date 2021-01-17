SHOT. . .

Potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidate and former SC Gov. Nikki Haley shared a story out of Texas where a school district opened a “free grocery store to help disadvantaged students”:

CHASER. . .

And then Gov. potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidate and current SD Gov. Kristi Noem called her out with an economics lesson noting there’s no such thing as a free lunch:

Trending

Oh, it’s happening:

But look for things to get ugly:

We also have the first fake news of the 2024 cycle, via Politico’s Sam Stein:

FFS. She was not taking a stand “against giving disadvantaged kids…. food”:

This really is a bad take on Stein’s part:

Oh, it will get worse:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gov. Kristi NoemNikki Haley