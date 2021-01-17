SHOT. . .

Potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidate and former SC Gov. Nikki Haley shared a story out of Texas where a school district opened a “free grocery store to help disadvantaged students”:

A Texas school dist opened a free grocery store to help disadvantaged students. The student-run store allows students to “buy” essentials without money. “If we can make our food pantries look like a grocery store…we can keep dignity in people."https://t.co/ejsbHG6hzv — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 16, 2021

And then Gov. potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidate and current SD Gov. Kristi Noem called her out with an economics lesson noting there’s no such thing as a free lunch:

Oh, it’s happening:

The other week Noem and Haley essentially squared off before the RNC with very different speeches. Now, this. https://t.co/MwGmkMuWRc — Jeremy Fugleberg (@jayfug) January 17, 2021

But look for things to get ugly:

Ask South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem how much SD farmers get in federal subsidies and how many lunches this free money buys the state. It's billions and it includes a farm owned by her family members. https://t.co/wJpG53Y1if — Ihssane Leckey (@ihssaneleckey) January 17, 2021

We also have the first fake news of the 2024 cycle, via Politico’s Sam Stein:

An aggressive first volley in the 2024 shadow wars, this time taking a sharp stand against giving disadvantaged kids…. food. https://t.co/FODSFzF97A — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 18, 2021

FFS. She was not taking a stand “against giving disadvantaged kids…. food”:

That’s not what the quote means. You have to be kidding. https://t.co/PyJgOj3aC3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021

This really is a bad take on Stein’s part:

Politico’s DC bureau guy has really never heard the free lunch quote? It has nothing to do with specifically withholding food from kids. This is breathtaking @samstein — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021

Oh, it will get worse:

Every day these people manage to demonstrate their lack of grasp on… just about everything. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2021

