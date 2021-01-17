New Squad member Rep. Cori Bush from Missouri, everyone:

These convicted murderers were not, in fact, murdered by President Trump and she knows it:

Who knew this group could get even nuttier?

Trending

And we need to focus on the victims here:

Say their names, Rep. Bush:

For example:

And:

The stories are so awful:

Does she not see just how offensive her tweet was?

It’s one thing to be against the death penalty, but this take from Rep. Bush is just insane:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cori Bush