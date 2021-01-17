And there it is. . .

Joe Biden’s immigration policy appears to be very similar to that of Presiden Trump:

Exclusive—Biden team’s message to migrant caravan: Don’t come now, you won’t get in. https://t.co/yXK9pw4Tkx — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) January 17, 2021

And who is the coward from team Biden who wouldn’t go on the record? From NBC News:

The senior Biden transition official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said those who have been waiting at the border, along with other vulnerable populations, will be a priority for processing and entry, rather than those who have recently arrived. The official said migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. to claim asylum in the first few weeks of the new administration “need to understand they’re not going to be able to come into the United States immediately.”

Although we understand why the person wishes to stay anonymous because this is a career-killer in the Democrat party right now:

.@NBCNEWS EXCLUSIVE: A senior transition team official says the perception that the Biden administration can allow all migrants seeking asylum to enter the U.S. on day one is false.@JuliaEAinsley reports.https://t.co/2inWTHyE08 — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 17, 2021

Good luck with the optics on this one, President Biden:

Migrant caravan demands Biden administration "honors its commitments", heads to U.S. border (from @penguinponders)https://t.co/7bNvnjD3fk pic.twitter.com/tBHJvFi0Fx — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) January 17, 2021

And we eagerly await a reaction from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez after it’s the Biden administration and not the Trump administration keeping these people out of the country:

A new migrant caravan headed for the United States advances towards Guatemala from Naco, Honduras. pic.twitter.com/ZJczwy0civ — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021

***