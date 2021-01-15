Jenna Ryan, the Dallas based real estate agent who went viral for flying to D.C. on a private plane before being arrested for her role in storming the Capitol, asked President Trump for a pardon:

She told a local Dallas news station, “I would like a pardon from the President of the United States. I think that we all deserve a pardon. I’m facing prison sentence. I do not think I deserve that”:

She also said that she was doing what President Trump asked her to do:

Ryan called the attempted takeover of the Capitol “one of the best days of [her] life” and said it was a “prelude to going to war”:

In a different interview, Ryan said she’s proud of what she did and “I have no shame to be there”:

Ryan was caught on surveillance camera entering the Capitol building on January 6:

And, of course, she broadcast it all live:

She even plugged her real estate services on the livestream:

“I will f*cking sell your house,” she said to her followers at the time:

Always. Be. Closing?

***

