Bloomberg News is reporting that President Trump is having trouble finding a defense team for his upcoming Senate impeachment trial:

Trump is having trouble finding a legal team to defend him as he faces a second Senate impeachment trial, @tschoenberg22, @jenniferjjacobs and @Jordanfabian report. https://t.co/mmOqlYMIYY — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 14, 2021

“Some of the lawyers who don’t want a role have privately said what Trump did was indefensible”:

Trump is having trouble finding a legal team to defend him in his upcoming second impeachment trial. “Some of the lawyers who don’t want a role have privately said what Trump did was indefensible.” https://t.co/e0ZsuBPobS — Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 14, 2021

According to Bloomberg, the lawyers who have defended him in the past are all saying no this time around:

Among the lawyers saying no to defending Trump on impeachment: Jay Sekulow, Pat Cipollone, Pam Bondi, Eric Herschmann, Pat Philbin and Marc Kasowitz. Some of the have privately said what Trump did was indefensible. https://t.co/kvEdm5t7eg — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 14, 2021

As for Rudy Giuliani, the Washington Post reported last night that the president had told his staff not to pay his legal fees for all the work that’s been done in an attempt to overturn the election:

A few details tonight: Trump told campaign aides not to pay Rudy Giuliani for his legal services. He asked Lindsey Graham to make calls on AF1 to defend him. And as he was impeached today, he was in Oval w/Toby Keith. w/@PhilipRucker & @AshleyRParker: https://t.co/QphC3rZyJ5 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 14, 2021

And the NYT reported that officials are blocking his calls to the president:

Confirming @jdawsey1 on Trump wanting to stiff Rudy, and a few new details – White House officials blocking Rudy calls to Trump; Trump said repeatedly on AF1 yesterday about the election: "I won;" Pence/others had to convince Trump to do the video today. https://t.co/lAmjj84uC1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 14, 2021

It’s possible that Rep. Jim Jordan or Rep. Elise Stefanik could step in:

A Senate impeachment trial looms, but Trump has no defense team. The White House counsels aren't doing it. Sekulow isn't doing it. It's probably not going to be Rudy. Possible candidates include (because of course) Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik.https://t.co/jwy1dofzlR — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 14, 2021

