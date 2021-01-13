A new video has surfaced from inside the Capitol that certainly suggests the takeover was “coordinated and planned” by at least a number of protesters who participated on Wednesday.
WATCH:
The attack on the Capitol was coordinated and planned.
Here are the insurrectionists talking about the plan, including detailed schematics of the Capitol building.
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 13, 2021
Yeah, this does require more scrutiny:
This requires scrutiny https://t.co/nMeK0fW1Ns
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 13, 2021
And it will be quite helpful to the FBI since everyone filmed each other:
The woman giving instructions knows the building awfully well. https://t.co/EeZDA3XeYe
— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 13, 2021
A 9/11 commission-style body is pretty much inevitable at this point, no?
Mr. @harrispolitico argued forcefully for a 9/11 commission-style body to investigate efforts to overturn the election result. https://t.co/KLGRgm2YDW
That investigation must include a meticulous examination of what happened inside the Capitol in the days leading up to 1/6. https://t.co/f9sacsdzBb
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 13, 2021
