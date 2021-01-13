A new video has surfaced from inside the Capitol that certainly suggests the takeover was “coordinated and planned” by at least a number of protesters who participated on Wednesday.

WATCH:

The attack on the Capitol was coordinated and planned. Here are the insurrectionists talking about the plan, including detailed schematics of the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/e3uJNicTDy — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 13, 2021

Yeah, this does require more scrutiny:

This requires scrutiny https://t.co/nMeK0fW1Ns — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 13, 2021

And it will be quite helpful to the FBI since everyone filmed each other:

The woman giving instructions knows the building awfully well. https://t.co/EeZDA3XeYe — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 13, 2021

A 9/11 commission-style body is pretty much inevitable at this point, no?

Mr. @harrispolitico argued forcefully for a 9/11 commission-style body to investigate efforts to overturn the election result. https://t.co/KLGRgm2YDW That investigation must include a meticulous examination of what happened inside the Capitol in the days leading up to 1/6. https://t.co/f9sacsdzBb — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 13, 2021

