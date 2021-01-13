Nancy Pelosi announced her hand-picked impeachment team last night, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland:

This would be the same Rep. Raskin that attempted to overturn the fair and free election of 2016:

Wow. This sounds kind of familiar. So he just wanted to start a debate on voter irregularities? From The Nation:

A number of members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus hoped to open a debate about the certification of Donald Trump’s Electoral College majority and about concerns that have arisen regarding an election in which Democrat Hillary Clinton received almost 3 million more votes than the Republican nominee.

Unfortunately, there was no debate because no senator agreed to join in the objections from the Democratic members of the House.

Watch:

***

