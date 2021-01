Sen. Lindsey Graham warned this morning that “supporting the impeachment of President Trump under these circumstances will do great damage to the institutions of government and could invite further violence at a time the President is calling for calm”:

Supporting the impeachment of President Trump under these circumstances will do great damage to the institutions of government and could invite further violence at a time the President is calling for calm. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

And he’s calling on Congress to make things better, not worse:

If there was a time for America’s political leaders to bend a knee and ask for God’s counsel and guidance, it is now. The most important thing for leaders to do in times of crisis is to make things better, not worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

Sen. Graham went on to call the House process “an affront to any concept of due process”:

The process being used in the House to impeach President Trump is an affront to any concept of due process and will further divide the country. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

The President, who will be leaving office in less than a week, has committed to an orderly transfer of power, encouraging calm and rejecting violence. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

The House impeachment process seeks to legitimize a snap impeachment totally void of due process. No hearings. No witnesses. It is a rushed process that, over time, will become a threat to future presidents. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

He also called out Senate leadership (we told you earlier how there media reports that Sen. Mitch McConnell favors conviction of President Trump):

As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better.



The last thing the country needs is an impeachment trial of a president who is leaving office in one week. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

Lather. Rinse. Repeat?

Democrats have already impeached the President once over a matter which was not worthy of that process. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

Now they seek to do it again, believing that this effort will wash for history the fact that the first impeachment was based on the thinnest of pretenses: a phone call with the leader of Ukraine. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

“Impeachment should never be a do-over”:

Impeachment should never be a ‘do-over,’ but that is what Democrats are seeking to do today.



To my Republican colleagues who legitimize this process, you are doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

Of note, he’s calling the rioters at the Capitol a “seditious mob”:

The millions who have supported President Trump and his agenda should not be demonized because of the despicable actions of a seditious mob. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

The individuals who participated in the storming of the Capitol should be met with the full force of the law. They should and will be held accountable. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 13, 2021

***

