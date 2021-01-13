Sen. Lindsey Graham warned this morning that “supporting the impeachment of President Trump under these circumstances will do great damage to the institutions of government and could invite further violence at a time the President is calling for calm”:

And he’s calling on Congress to make things better, not worse:

Sen. Graham went on to call the House process “an affront to any concept of due process”:

He also called out Senate leadership (we told you earlier how there media reports that Sen. Mitch McConnell favors conviction of President Trump):

“Impeachment should never be a do-over”:

Of note, he’s calling the rioters at the Capitol a “seditious mob”:

