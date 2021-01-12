The Havard Kennedy School of Government’s Institute of Politics has booted Rep. Elise Stefanik, herself a graduate of Harvard (B.A.), off of the group’s Senior Advisory Committee over her “public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence”:

Dean Elmendorf, Dean of the Kennedy Schook, had asked her to step down but she refused:

Trending

Full statement here:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elise StefanikHarvard