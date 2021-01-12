The Havard Kennedy School of Government’s Institute of Politics has booted Rep. Elise Stefanik, herself a graduate of Harvard (B.A.), off of the group’s Senior Advisory Committee over her “public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence”:

BREAKING: Harvard's Institute of Politics asked @RepStefanik to leave its advisory committee bc she "made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence." Stefanik declined to step down. Harvard will now remove her. — Emilie Munson (@emiliemunson) January 12, 2021

Dean Elmendorf, Dean of the Kennedy Schook, had asked her to step down but she refused:

Harvard’s Institute of Politics has removed @RepStefanik from its Senior Advisory Committee. In a letter to other members of the committee, Dean of the Faculty of the Kennedy School Doug Elmendorf writes… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

2/ “My request was not about political parties, political ideology, or her choice of candidate for president. Rather, in my assessment, Elise has made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence,… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

3/“… and she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect. Moreover, these assertions and statements do not reflect policy disagreements but bear on the foundations of the electoral process.. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

4/“… through which this country’s leaders are chosen. “I made this request to Elise mindful of her important contributions to the crucial mission of the Institute of Politics over a long period, beginning with her role as a student leader (she was in the class of 2006)… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

5/“… and continuing to her mentoring students and strengthening the IOP’s programming in many ways. I know that we are grateful for her long and committed service.



“In my conversation with Elise, she declined to step aside, and I told her that I would therefore remove her… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

6/“… from the IOP’s Senior Advisory Committee at this time.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

Full statement here:

Harvard Institute of Politics removes GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik from its Senior Advisory Committee, citing her unfounded claims of voter fraud in the November election. Letter from Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf —> https://t.co/mhPnmOt7iP pic.twitter.com/bGxdaWxeAU — Stephanie Murray (@stephanie_murr) January 12, 2021

