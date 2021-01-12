A video is going viral showing Dem Rep. Lou Correa from California getting berated by Trump supporters at Dulles airport last week:

Video posted to Instagram shows Democratic Rep. Lou Correa of California being screamed at by apparent pro-Trump supporters in Dulles International Airport last Thursday, the latest lawmaker accosted by the President's supporters at an airport https://t.co/lJ1lTvi4Wm — CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2021

Here it is:

.@RepLouCorrea stands his ground against Proud Boy insurrectionists at Washington Dulles Airport. Proud of him!!

Retweet if you stand with Congressman Correa against tyranny!! 👊🏽#ImpeachTrumpAgainNOW pic.twitter.com/ROU9JPEGNG — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 12, 2021

“What has happened to us?” ask the blue-checks:

This is just unbelievable. What has happened to us? https://t.co/1kTOSSbETR — Neal G. Moore (@indyjournalist) January 12, 2021

Well, maybe it’s that supporters of President Trump took what libs said in the past literally and not figuratively? From a CNN story in 2018 titled, “Maxine Waters encourages supporters to harass Trump administration officials”:

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building, according to video of the event.

It’s really weird how this is now bad for democracy or something:

I want to know why her account is still here? Doesn’t this incite violence? pic.twitter.com/QovKSinFTO — CONNIE’S CORNER (@CRRJA5) January 12, 2021

We all are:

I am so very confused about what the rules are…https://t.co/1x0OZRtUzu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 7, 2021

