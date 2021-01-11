A new video has surfaced of the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and “man, this is hard to watch.”

Via Caleb Hull: “This video appears to show a police officer being dragged down the stairs face down while Trump supporters beat him to a pulp, even using American flags.”

Man, this is hard to watch. This video appears to show a police officer being dragged down the stairs face down while Trump supporters beat him to a pulp, even using American flags. Unclear if this was Officer Sicknick but this is deeply disturbing. pic.twitter.com/Muz3fv5SFi — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

This appears to be a screenshot from the video where you can see the officer down:

Another angle appears to show the same altercation with the police officer face down. Horrific. pic.twitter.com/fponhdu0rf — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

“. . .there are definitely people trying to help the officer in the video, but it’s also clear that others are doing the opposite”:

I think there are definitely people trying to help the officer in the video, but it’s also clear that others are doing the opposite. — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

We’re still waiting for an ID of the officer:

https://t.co/3cGa04H9MG — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

We also have more information on Officer Eugene Goodman, the officer seen leading Trump supporters up a staircase in the Senate building:

Officer Eugene Goodman stopped a mob of white rioters from entering the chambers of the United States Senate. At this perilous moment in our nation’s history, he was the one person standing between democracy and the rule of tyrants. (Photo Credit: New York Times) pic.twitter.com/vTjvVp9SLe — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 10, 2021

It’s now believed that Goodman was leading the rioters *away* from an open door that led where Senators were located:

THREAD below: When the video came out of the officer going up the stairs, I saw thousands of Trump supporters claiming it was all a fake and that officers just let them in. Turns out, that officer tricked the protesters into following him while they locked the Senate doors. https://t.co/2RmCC7mnXb — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

In a screenshot from the video, you can actually see Officer Goodman check on the open room before leading the Trump supporters the other way:

This moment in ⁦@igorbobic⁩ stunning footage. In front of the officer, coming up the stairs, is a mass of rioters. The USCP officer glances to his left. Between those two chairs is the entrance to the senate floor. He lured them to his right, away from their targets. pic.twitter.com/knjQQ4GZ0d — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 10, 2021

The word for this is “hero”:

He pushed the protesters at first to piss them off and got them to follow him up the stairs away from the wide open doors to the Senate. He single-handedly saved the Senate from being stormed with his quick thinking and bravery. Incredible. https://t.co/L7Hq1zCXSR — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

I don't think people realize how insanely close this was to being a complete disaster all around. https://t.co/VeMAqGJSFe — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2021

Members of the USCP honored fallen office Brian Sicknick during a ceremony on Sunday. His death remains under investigation:

The flag draped coffin carrying the body of U.S. Capitol police Officer Brian Sicknick passes in front of the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/xjmDy2ZbaK — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 10, 2021

Sadly, a second USCP officer — Howard Liebengood — died on Sunday while he was off duty:

Pelosi in statement calls Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood "a patriot who dedicated his life to defending the Capitol and protecting all who serve, work in and visit this temple of our Democracy. His passing is a great tragedy that compounds the horror of this past week." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 10, 2021

More: "May Officer Liebengood’s service be an inspiration to support and defend the Constitution and protect the American people. And may it be a comfort to Officer Liebengood’s family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 10, 2021

It’s been reported that he took his own life:

It’s been confirmed that Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide. He was among those who responded to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol. This statement is from police union. pic.twitter.com/LMf0fVVmIs — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 10, 2021

Awful. Just, awful.

