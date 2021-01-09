The Washington Post published a new video that showed the crucial minutes leading up to the shooting of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt when she and others stormed the Capitol on Wednesday:

The Post has obtained previously unpublished video that shows the chaotic moments leading up the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol mob https://t.co/Jm51zn4Fpw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 8, 2021

You can watch it here [Warning: Graphic content]. The crowd can clearly be heard threatening the three officers not in body armor with one man shouting, “F*ck the blue!” repeatedly. The shooting happens just seconds after these three officers departed and while the officers with rifles and body armor seen in the video we posted on Thursday arrive on the scene.

For those that don’t know where in the Capitol it occurred, this is the Speaker’s Lobby and it’s one of the more secure areas of the building:

This is the Speaker's Lobby. I'm going to say it again until maybe I can process it. This is the Speaker's Lobby. The Speaker's Lobby. It's the Speaker's Lobby where this video is. This happened in the Speaker's Lobby. The Speaker's Lobby. https://t.co/pcgG3p80Lz — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) January 8, 2021

According to reports, members were still in the chamber when the shooting occurred:

Something that might be hard to understand about the shooting at the Capitol if you haven't been on the Hill is just how close it was to the House floor: steps away. Members were still in the chamber, which is part of why I'd imagine police used lethal force unlike anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/6ZesVY32NT — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 8, 2021

If the protesters had broken through, there’s nothing that could have stopped them:

You can see here just how flimsy the doors are in between the Speaker's Lobby and the chamber itself, which means if the rioters had broken through the Speaker's Lobby there would have been barely anything preventing them from accessing the House floor. pic.twitter.com/u8dBqx97p8 — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 8, 2021

More from journos on what this area is like on a normal day:

For those of us who haven’t worked on the Hill, could you say more about the sensitivity of the Speaker’s Lobby? — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 8, 2021

I’ve been denied entry multiple times by men with guns because I arrived by necessity without a sportcoat on. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 8, 2021

No jeans. no bags allowed, can't even walk through it with a bag. Media can't be on the phone. And there was a whole *thing* about sleeveless dresses @RebeccaShabad — Nathaniel Weixel (@NateWeixel) January 8, 2021

***