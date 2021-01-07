In response to yesterday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney resigned his Trump administration post that, TBH, we and we assume others forgot that he still had: Special Envoy to Northern Ireland.

'I can't stay here' — Mick Mulvaney resigns from Trump administration, expects others to follow https://t.co/rE0egyP2O1 — CNBC (@CNBC) January 7, 2021

He also said on CNBC that he’s talked to others in the administration who are staying because they’re afraid President Trump will replace them with someone worse:

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney told CNBC, explaining his resignation from his diplomatic post https://t.co/SfnJDvxEwd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 7, 2021

But he expects more resignations in the coming days:

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tells CNBC he's resigning as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland. "It doesn't affect the transition. But it's what I've got… And I wouldn't be surprised to see more of my friends resign over the course of the next 24-48 hours.” — Diane Macedo (@dianermacedo) January 7, 2021

Mission accomplished on the deficit, though:

It's too bad that Mick Mulvaney leaves the Trump administration under these terms, but at least he achieved the goal that got him into politics: Cutting spending and bringing the deficit under control. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 7, 2021

Mulvaney also said that he thought the president had changed over the past 8 months:

“Mulvaney added that Trump was ‘not the same as he was eight months ago.’” This is such self-serving BS. Trump is exactly the same as he was 8 months ago https://t.co/HctuI3cuOH — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 7, 2021

But that didn’t stop him from raising money using his Trump connections for his new hedge fund during that time:

Hold on… @MickMulvaneyOMB “I can’t do it. I can’t stay”.

What exactly has he been doing for our government – he’a been out trying to raise money for his HEDGE FUND for months.

He’s never been a professional investor and was using his Trump ties to try & raise $$ — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 7, 2021

Blue-checks are also pointing out Mulvaney’s old op-ed where he said Donald Trump would concede gracefully if he lost:

Former White House chief of staff and current Northern Ireland envoy Mick Mulvaney has resigned, telling CNBC: "I can’t do it. I can’t stay." On Nov. 7, Mulvaney wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed headlined: "If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully." https://t.co/1ezULMHBiy — Axios (@axios) January 7, 2021

Mistakes were made, he admitted:

“You hate to be wrong about something of this import.” – Mick Mulvaney, on @CNBC, referring to his Nov. 7 op-ed. pic.twitter.com/2h3jtbmTxB — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 7, 2021

And he doesn’t think his time in the White House will be remembered fondly by history:

“The folks who spent time away from our families, put our careers on the line to go work for Donald Trump, and we did have those successes to look back at, but now it will always be, ‘Oh yeah, you work to the guy who tried to overtake the government,’” Mulvaney said. https://t.co/XI36fBhnwJ — Dallas Britt (@DallasBBritt) January 7, 2021

***