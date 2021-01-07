In response to yesterday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney resigned his Trump administration post that, TBH, we and we assume others forgot that he still had: Special Envoy to Northern Ireland.

He also said on CNBC that he’s talked to others in the administration who are staying because they’re afraid President Trump will replace them with someone worse:

But he expects more resignations in the coming days:

Mission accomplished on the deficit, though:

Mulvaney also said that he thought the president had changed over the past 8 months:

But that didn’t stop him from raising money using his Trump connections for his new hedge fund during that time:

Blue-checks are also pointing out Mulvaney’s old op-ed where he said Donald Trump would concede gracefully if he lost:

Mistakes were made, he admitted:

And he doesn’t think his time in the White House will be remembered fondly by history:

