Vice President Mike Pence’s office says he’s still expected to preside over the Senate at tomorrow’s Electoral Vote certification in response to Sen. Chuck Grassley telling reporters Tuesday morning that “we don’t expect him to be there”:

NEW: Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore, says he and not Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the certification of Electoral College votes, since "we don't expect him to be there." — Roll Call (@rollcall) January 5, 2021

Grassley said he will listen to debate and that "it would be really wrong for me to say I have my mind made up." — Roll Call (@rollcall) January 5, 2021

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins:

Pence is still expected to preside over the certification of the election results tomorrow, per his office. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 5, 2021

Well, this boomlet didn’t last long:

A Pence aide tells me Grassley is going to issue a correction. Standby https://t.co/hmDIzN3Hjc — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) January 5, 2021

Here’s the clarification:

A Grassley spokesman clarifies that the senator does not "have any indication Pence won't be present." Grassley, he said, was just trying to explain that at president pro tempore of the Senate, he would fill the chair if Pence does not show or steps out at points for a break https://t.co/iS8Wb7Yfpy — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) January 5, 2021

***