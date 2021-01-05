San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is under fire after a career criminal out on parole who should have been in jail for the rest of his natural life was arrested on manslaughter charges after he allegedly killed two women in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve:

EXCLUSIVE: Troy McAlister, who faces manslaughter charges for last week’s deaths of two women, was released from prison in March under a plea deal negotiated by Chesa Boudin’s office. McAlister had faced 40 yrs to life. Via @rachelswan and @meganrcassidy. https://t.co/n6UI6hrl3I — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) January 5, 2021

These two women should be alive right now:

Latest exclusive from @rachelswan & @meganrcassidy: Troy McAlister, parolee accused of killing San Francisco pedestrians, faced possible “three strikes” life sentence in earlier case — but got five years under Boudin https://t.co/OMJorsf9so — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) January 5, 2021

The previous DA was going for the three-strikes violation, but not Boudin:

UPDATE: Troy McAlister had been headed toward trial in 2018 on two counts of second-degree robbery in connection with a 2015 holdup in an S.F. store. The DA’s Office, then headed by George Gascón, alleged three prior strikes for violent crimes. https://t.co/d9ErTyXpFj — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 5, 2021

Oh, it’s even worse than that. McAlister was arrested “multiple times” since he got out on parole in April and NOTHING HAPPENED:

The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run, Troy McAlister, has been out on parole since April 2020. Officials say he has been arrested multiple times since then, but that San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin never filed any criminal charges against him. https://t.co/FpDQccyvtZ pic.twitter.com/5K6YchWPkH — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 5, 2021

He was actually in a stolen car at the time of the hit-and-run that had been reported to the Daly City Police Department:

UPDATE: Troy McAlister charged by @SFDAOffice @chesaboudin w/vehicular manslaughter, DUI & hit-and-run in NYE crash at 2nd & Mission that killed Elizabeth Platt & Hanako Abe. He ran red while driving car reported stolen to @DalyCityPD & meth & gun w/extended mag in car, cops say pic.twitter.com/4PxXqnbEIa — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 4, 2021

Boudin is admitting errors in the handling of McAlister’s case post-parole but he’s also pointing fingers at everyone else:

From @chesaboudin:

“This horrific tragedy is an example of many different agencies each failing to intervene effectively. 1/2 — Megan Cassidy (@meganrcassidy) January 4, 2021

Although of course no one predicted this tragedy, it is true that the Daly City Police, the San Francisco Police, Parole, and my office all could have done things differently, which might have avoided this terrible outcome." 2/2 — Megan Cassidy (@meganrcassidy) January 4, 2021

You know what? Resign. That’s the change San Francisco needs:

We will make changes to ensure that people on parole receive the supervision and structure needed from parole to prevent this kind of tragedy from recurring.

https://t.co/fuUwWdxhjC — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) January 1, 2021

There’s actually a recall petition getting circulated right now:

On the heels of the deadly hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve, there is a petition to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. He spoke to ABC7 news about his handling of the situation. https://t.co/zcHxGkicYF pic.twitter.com/0CXJ8cSh9t — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 5, 2021

Yep. We saw this coming:

This is absolutely devastating and my heart breaks for the family of these victims. Last year I expressed my fears for @chesaboudin’s radical, criminal-first approach. Sadly, those fears have become reality and real lives are being lost because of his deadly experiment. https://t.co/Iuhfa1hBeZ — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) January 5, 2021

Remember this? What a broken city:

San Francisco PD brags about arresting a motorcycle thief for the 13th time in 18 months https://t.co/scSpduiCAn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 3, 2020

***

