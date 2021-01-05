San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is under fire after a career criminal out on parole who should have been in jail for the rest of his natural life was arrested on manslaughter charges after he allegedly killed two women in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve:

These two women should be alive right now:

The previous DA was going for the three-strikes violation, but not Boudin:

Oh, it’s even worse than that. McAlister was arrested “multiple times” since he got out on parole in April and NOTHING HAPPENED:

Trending

He was actually in a stolen car at the time of the hit-and-run that had been reported to the Daly City Police Department:

Boudin is admitting errors in the handling of McAlister’s case post-parole but he’s also pointing fingers at everyone else:

You know what? Resign. That’s the change San Francisco needs:

There’s actually a recall petition getting circulated right now:

Yep. We saw this coming:

Remember this? What a broken city:

***

Related:

Tags: Boudinsan francisco