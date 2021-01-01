New year, same s*it in Portland.

From Andy Ngô:

Antifa rioted in downtown Portland for New Years in a planned & pre-announced night of violence. They smashed up small businesses, started fires & even pushed outnumbered law enforcement back. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/MlBoJJSOU9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Remember when the media told us the violence was President Trump’s fault?

The local & national media said the riots were in response to federal officers protecting the courthouse. Those journalists know nothing about antifa & their true agenda. They’ve also been ignoring the riots that have continued since the election. https://t.co/yML94AzWvF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Police were outnumbered by the rioters:

Outnumbered law enforcement retreated as antifa launched attacks on them in downtown Portland at the riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/3uysqRMlnS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

And, at one point in the night, were in full-on retreat:

A mob of antifa pursued a group of retreating officers at the new year’s eve riot in downtown Portland last night. Law enforcement used pepper spray to try and stop them. pic.twitter.com/XDWn5HFs8n — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Numerous businesses were burned down:

Antifa smashed up a Chase bank and numerous other businesses in downtown Portland after starting fires outside the Justice Center. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/5hKptLjcol — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

They don’t care about the people who are now unemployed:

Antifa destroyed another Starbucks & other downtown businesses in their Portland riot. pic.twitter.com/w1aAvOVZ4Z — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Tell us more about how local officials are going to protect federal infrastructure, please:

Antifa in Portland started multiple fires and tried to break into the federal courthouse again to burn it down. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KV5Wp1JbK7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

In downtown Portland outside the Hatfield federal courthouse, antifa rioted for New Years by launching mortar fireworks and projectiles at police. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/c66b4WJdjL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

***