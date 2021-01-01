New year, same s*it in Portland.
From Andy Ngô:
Antifa rioted in downtown Portland for New Years in a planned & pre-announced night of violence. They smashed up small businesses, started fires & even pushed outnumbered law enforcement back. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/MlBoJJSOU9
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021
Remember when the media told us the violence was President Trump’s fault?
The local & national media said the riots were in response to federal officers protecting the courthouse. Those journalists know nothing about antifa & their true agenda. They’ve also been ignoring the riots that have continued since the election. https://t.co/yML94AzWvF
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021
Police were outnumbered by the rioters:
Outnumbered law enforcement retreated as antifa launched attacks on them in downtown Portland at the riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/3uysqRMlnS
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021
And, at one point in the night, were in full-on retreat:
A mob of antifa pursued a group of retreating officers at the new year’s eve riot in downtown Portland last night. Law enforcement used pepper spray to try and stop them. pic.twitter.com/XDWn5HFs8n
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021
Numerous businesses were burned down:
Antifa smashed up a Chase bank and numerous other businesses in downtown Portland after starting fires outside the Justice Center. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/5hKptLjcol
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021
They don’t care about the people who are now unemployed:
Antifa destroyed another Starbucks & other downtown businesses in their Portland riot. pic.twitter.com/w1aAvOVZ4Z
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021
Tell us more about how local officials are going to protect federal infrastructure, please:
Antifa in Portland started multiple fires and tried to break into the federal courthouse again to burn it down. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KV5Wp1JbK7
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021
In downtown Portland outside the Hatfield federal courthouse, antifa rioted for New Years by launching mortar fireworks and projectiles at police. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/c66b4WJdjL
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021
***