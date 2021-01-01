New year, same s*it in Portland.

From Andy Ngô:

Remember when the media told us the violence was President Trump’s fault?

Police were outnumbered by the rioters:

And, at one point in the night, were in full-on retreat:

Numerous businesses were burned down:

They don’t care about the people who are now unemployed:

Tell us more about how local officials are going to protect federal infrastructure, please:

