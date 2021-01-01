They’re taking a vacation day during a pandemic?

The supposedly vaccinating Fairfax County Health Dept. on Main St. is closed until Monday. — tylercowen (@tylercowen) January 1, 2021

To be clear, this is an administration office and vaccines are still happening over the weekend:

Clickbaity but misleading from @tylercowen. Main st office is admin, not vaccination site. Vaccines administered by appt to health care providers over weekend. Staff working around the clock. Constraint at this point is limited vaccine received. — James Walkinshaw (@JamesWalkinshaw) January 1, 2021

But, still. We’re in a pandemic and the rollout of vaccinations is not going smoothly but they take today off?

We've been waiting months for a vaccine. Thousands are dying of COVID every day. Now is not the time for a few days off! — April Ponnuru (@AprilPonnuru) January 1, 2021

Did they send out a memo or something?

Because, this is what “killing grandma” actually looks like:

This is what "literally killing grandma" looks like. https://t.co/ay8vtriJAd — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 1, 2021

Feel safer yet?

We're in the very best of hands. https://t.co/buxoIBhCW0 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 1, 2021

Somehow, they’ll blame President Trump for this, too:

When the history of this pandemic is written, public employee unions will not be among the heroes https://t.co/EYBcVhWUSk — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) January 1, 2021

Of course, not all government-run operations are closed today:

Are liquor stores open? — 4tian (@4tian) January 1, 2021

Of course! They're run by the state. Can't have that profit center shut down. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 1, 2021

We're on board with it:

