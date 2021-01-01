Breaking news out of Texas where Judge Jeremy Kernodle just dismissed Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence:

🚨🏛️BREAKING: Judge DISMISSES Rep. Louie Gohmert's (R) case against VP Pence pic.twitter.com/KNnTzz0cyT — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 2, 2021

Of note, President Trump appointed Jude Kernodle in 2018:

BREAKING: Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump appointee in the Eastern District of Texas, has thrown out Congressman Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/iZCLl7eIol — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) January 2, 2021

Rep. Gohmert wanted the judge to rule that Pence could decide which electors to count and which ones to disregard:

Gohmert asks judge for Pence to unilaterally decide which electors count https://t.co/0rkRaeX1J9 — KTAB News (@KTABTV) January 2, 2021

Like other lawsuits, this one was also dismissed due to a lack of standing on the part of the plaintiffs: