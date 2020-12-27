We have one week to go in 2020 and then we open Twitter and see that “super gonorrhea” is trending:
"Super gonorrhea" is trending and I must say, the 2020 writers really need to narrow down the plot lines.
— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) December 27, 2020
2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop:
When you hop on Twitter and see Super Gonorrhea trending. pic.twitter.com/9uy4df4Ueh
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 27, 2020
Apparently, it’s being blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic:
‘Super Gonorrhea’ is spreading like wildfire thanks to COVID-19 https://t.co/GiJ3416DBU pic.twitter.com/LELn18j3Iz
— BGR.com (@BGR) December 23, 2020
And the overuse of antibiotics as doctors try to keep people from, you know, dying:
Overuse of antibiotics for COVID-19 to blame in 'super gonorrhea' spike https://t.co/gWUloGZwfM pic.twitter.com/b6WcI3HP34
— New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2020
But is “spreading like wildfire” worse or better than “spreading like Covid-19”?
ok … setting aside the very shocking news of a super gonorrhea …
couldn't we just say its spreading like COVID-19 at this point? https://t.co/z48r3ZaXfW
— Robert Baldwin III (@rbaldwiniii) December 27, 2020
Maybe 2021 will be normal? Hopefully?
*opens Twitter*
Reads:
“Trending. Super Gonorrhea”
*closes Twitter*
— Mike Cherry (@MikeCherryWMUR) December 27, 2020
Super Gonorrhea? These comic book nerds have officially run out of ideas.
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 27, 2020
I wasn’t ready to see Super Gonorrhea trending… 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
— Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) December 27, 2020
I don't read comic books, is Super Gonorrhea in the DC or Marvel Universe?
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 27, 2020
***