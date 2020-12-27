President Trump has not yet signed the massive Covid-relief-spending bill that was passed by Congress before Christmas and flown to Mar-a-Lago for his signature which means federal unemployment assistance has expired for around 14 million Americans:

About *14 million people* were using the two pandemic unemployment programs that essentially ended yesterday because Pres. Trump didn’t sign the spending/coronavirus package. Pink bars in chart below show the programs’ use over time (h/t @ericmorath). What a sad state of affairs. pic.twitter.com/kuIgds8J4t — Amara Omeokwe (@TheAmaraReport) December 27, 2020

The president is encouraging Congress to go back and increase the relief payments:

$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600. Remember, it was China’s fault! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

As well as “get rid of the ‘pork'”:

Increase payments to the people, get rid of the “pork”. https://t.co/jq82qFIyUs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Nobody seems to have any idea what comes next:

>@GarrettHaake w trump in fl, and me in dc. Neither of us know what’s happening w the broadly bipartisan covid bill that is sitting on trumps desk in mar a lago https://t.co/5yhJp7Nsgz — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 27, 2020

A government shutdown could happen on Monday night if the bill isn’t signed by then:

Fom Fox, Toomey says “I really don’t know” if there will be a gov’t shutdown tomorrow night. Says Trump will be “remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior” if he doesn’t sign the gov’t funding/COVID pkg — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 27, 2020

But it sounds like Republicans are OK with possibly increasing the amount of they’re targeted at those who need it most:

On Fox, Toomey says $2,000 checks are “terribly untargeted.” Would only send it to people who lost their jobs — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 27, 2020

All this could have political repercussions in Georgia as voting is underway right now for the Senate runoff elections on January 5:

Trump's inaction on stimulus bill leaves Georgia's GOP runoff candidates in awkward spothttps://t.co/cxQoAEoPWQ via @CurrentStatus — Matt Kiser (@Matt_Kiser) December 27, 2020

***

