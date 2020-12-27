Deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed the Covid-19 relief/omnibus spending bill has been signed and he relayed a statement from President Trump that “much more money is coming” and he will “never give up [his] fight for the American people!”

🚨🚨🚨President @realDonaldTrump has signed H.R. 133, an Act making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, providing coronavirus emergency response and relief, and for other purposes. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

Statement from President @realDonaldTrump: “As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child.” — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

Deere said the president sent a redlined version of the bill back to Congress with the changes he wants to be made:

The President is sending a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed. Sending back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

The President is signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

This also sounds like he approves of the Dem plan to increase relief payments:

On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

We’d like to see more information on this one, however. Did Nancy Pelosi agree to Section 230 reform?

Additionally, Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

Or this one on a voter fraud investigation?

Likewise, the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

Deere said the Senate will begin acting on all three items:

The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

We hope:

.@realDonaldTrump: “Much more money is coming. I will never give up my fight for the American people!” — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

