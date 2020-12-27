Multiple media accounts are reporting that President Trump has signed the Covid-19 relief/omnibus spending bill:

Colleague Mark Meredith confirms Trump signs COVID/government spending bill after resisting doing so last week. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 28, 2020

Trump signed the covid bill about 15 minutes ago after days of criticizing it. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 28, 2020

Trump has signed the coronavirus relief bill. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 28, 2020

Earlier, the president indicated that “good news” was coming on the bill, but it wasn’t immediately clear what he was referring to:

Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

This will avert a government shutdown that was set to take place on Monday:

1) President Trump’s decision to sign the combination COVID relief/government spending plan averts a government shutdown tomorrow night. The government was funded through 11:59:59 pm et Monday. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 28, 2020

***

