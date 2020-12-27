Multiple media accounts are reporting that President Trump has signed the Covid-19 relief/omnibus spending bill:
Colleague Mark Meredith confirms Trump signs COVID/government spending bill after resisting doing so last week.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 28, 2020
#BREAKING: @CNN is reporting that @realDonaldTrump has signed a #COVID19 relief and government funding bill
— Kaitlyn Olvera (@kaitlyn_olvera) December 28, 2020
Trump signed the covid bill about 15 minutes ago after days of criticizing it.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 28, 2020
Trump has signed the coronavirus relief bill.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 28, 2020
Earlier, the president indicated that “good news” was coming on the bill, but it wasn’t immediately clear what he was referring to:
Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020
This will avert a government shutdown that was set to take place on Monday:
1) President Trump’s decision to sign the combination COVID relief/government spending plan averts a government shutdown tomorrow night. The government was funded through 11:59:59 pm et Monday.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 28, 2020
***
Related:
'As Trump refuses to sign bill' is a very one-sided way for MSM outlets to describe what's happening with the coronavirus relief package https://t.co/bbQMV83Krv
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 28, 2020
'Remember, it was China's fault!': President Trump continues to push for higher relief payments https://t.co/g5IslGMQAZ
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 27, 2020