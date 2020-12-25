Just to update you on the car bombing in Nashville from earlier this morning, President Trump has been briefed on the situation:

Police said at a news conference on Friday that they were responding to a call of “shots fired” and when they got to the RV, there was a message playing warning of an imminent explosion:

A witness reported hearing gunfire before the recording warning of the blast:

There’s some speculation that AT&T was the target of the blast:

AT&T is in the process of restoring service:

Damage to the area was extensive:

Video via the Nashville Fire Department:

And the FBI has opened a tipline as they continue the investigation:

***

