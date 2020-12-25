Just to update you on the car bombing in Nashville from earlier this morning, President Trump has been briefed on the situation:

President Trump has been briefed on the Nashville explosion, White House spokesperson says. — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 25, 2020

Police said at a news conference on Friday that they were responding to a call of “shots fired” and when they got to the RV, there was a message playing warning of an imminent explosion:

JUST IN: Nashville police say they arrived at a “shots fired” call Friday morning and encountered an RV with a recording “saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes.” Police sought to evacuate the area before the RV exploded. Latest: https://t.co/wi123oN0m1 pic.twitter.com/VjWOJJETfR — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 25, 2020

A witness reported hearing gunfire before the recording warning of the blast:

Witness also tells NewsChannel 5 that there was the sound of gunfire before the warning recording started. — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) December 25, 2020

There’s some speculation that AT&T was the target of the blast:

The Nashville bomb was detonated outside an AT&T switching facility, raising the question about whether the company was the target. AT&T is viewed as a sinister force by some in our society. 2/2 https://t.co/ZyDODO4pXB — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) December 25, 2020

AT&T is in the process of restoring service:

Christopher, we are in contact with law enforcement & working as quickly as possible to restore service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas. This is due to damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/Uyi4xN5vDH — AT&T Help (@ATTHelp) December 25, 2020

Damage to the area was extensive:

Damage surveyed after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. 3 taken to hospitals, none critical, fire officials say. Latest: https://t.co/wi123oN0m1 📷 Mark Humphrey / AP pic.twitter.com/YmakRnksG2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 25, 2020

Video via the Nashville Fire Department:

Footage from the scene on 2nd Ave North as multiple agencies continue to work and investigate an explosion from earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/5g40RhwNNl — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

And the FBI has opened a tipline as they continue the investigation:

The FBI has opened a tipline to gather information in their investigation of the explosion on Second Avenue North this morning. https://t.co/PUV5Tav2YY — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) December 25, 2020

***

Related: