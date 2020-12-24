It’s official.

Math superfan and failed 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang is running for Mayor of New York City:

And since the MAJOR issue right now in New York City is the banning of indoor dining because we’re told it’s just not safe enough with Covid and all, we want to know why both Yang and Rev. Al Sharpton thought it was OK to meet indoors without masks. How is this any safer than eating?

Trending

You see, Yang himself has warned that Covid spreads indoors:

And he’s quick to tell YOU to wear a mask: “Wearing masks is the thing to do!”:

Even while outdoors!

He’s also fond of wearing masks indoors when it’s just him by himself taking a selfie:

Just another hypocrite.

***

Tags: Andrew Yang