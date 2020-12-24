It’s official.

Math superfan and failed 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang is running for Mayor of New York City:

Andrew Yang files paperwork to run for New York City mayor. https://t.co/TfER0tkufc — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) December 24, 2020

And since the MAJOR issue right now in New York City is the banning of indoor dining because we’re told it’s just not safe enough with Covid and all, we want to know why both Yang and Rev. Al Sharpton thought it was OK to meet indoors without masks. How is this any safer than eating?

I’m at NAN Corporate, having a discussion with Andrew Yang. The work never stops. pic.twitter.com/kWv1vsbEDs — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 22, 2020

You see, Yang himself has warned that Covid spreads indoors:

The spread of coronavirus is facilitated by bars, gyms, indoor dining and gatherings. https://t.co/SP4LR7ObmO — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 3, 2020

And he’s quick to tell YOU to wear a mask: “Wearing masks is the thing to do!”:

Wearing masks is the thing to do! It’s considerate and makes it clear you care about the health of others. The #masks4allchallenge is on – post a pic of yourself in a mask so everyone knows it’s the thing to do and tag friends! I’m waiting on my #math #HumanityForward masks 😀 pic.twitter.com/B3XaXisL4x — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2020

Even while outdoors!

He’s also fond of wearing masks indoors when it’s just him by himself taking a selfie:

Just another hypocrite.

