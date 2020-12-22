Rep. Thomas Massie blasted the “5500+ page covid-relief-omnibus bill,” tweeting that “it should have been separated into at least 24 bills”:

If you would like to read tonight’s 5500+ page covid-relief-omnibus bill for yourself, here it is. Books-on-tape should narrate one of these bills in the House reading clerk’s voice.https://t.co/5U9VTURzj6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 22, 2020

Thomas Massie blasts the 5500+ page relief-omnibus bill, nukes Covid-19 security theater in the process

It should have been separated into at least 24 different bills. It contains an omnibus bill, which is a combination of 12 annual funding bills. It also contains Covid legislation: $600 checks, loans to businesses, unemployment, vaccines, etc., which could have been separated too. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 22, 2020

The bill, however, passed:

House tonight approved $2.3T omnibus spending package, funding the federal gov't through Sept 2021 with $900B for COVID-19 relief included, in two separate votes 327-85 and 359-53. Bill now heads to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/8hGJylW5ib — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 22, 2020

Rep. Massie noted that the $600 in relief ads up to “6 gallons and 1 quart” of Nancy Pelosi’s favorite ice cream:

6 gallons and 1 quart the quantity of Pelosi’s favorite ice cream you can buy with a $600 stimulus check.* *taxes and delivery not included. ($12/pint price may vary based on location) pic.twitter.com/cQakobJP5O — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 21, 2020

These bills should never have been combined like this:

Again, these are all provisions in an omnibus spending bill that contains the COVID relief, but point is accurate: Our leaders agree there’s money for regime change, defense contractors, oppressive allies, etc. But you need aid during a pandemic? Well, that’s gonna be tough. https://t.co/ct9FIApzSn — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) December 22, 2020

Even better, however, Rep. Massie exposed the Covid-19 security theater as members all flew back to D.C. for the bill but then they social distance on the floor “because the plane flight isn’t on CSPAN”:

Why do we fly to congress packed in a metal tube shoulder to shoulder and then sit three seats apart when we get here? Because the plane flight isn’t on CSPAN. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 22, 2020

Like how Covid-19 social distance guidelines are suspended while in flight, the 72-hour rule gets suspended on this bill:

Reminder: The House has a rule to give everyone 72 hours to read the bills. Every Democrat in the House voted to suspend that rule and that’s why we’re voting on a 5500+ page bill tonight with less than 8 hours to read it. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 21, 2020

But Rep. Tulsi Gabbard wants everyone to know she’s on Rep. Massie’s side here:

Not every Democrat …. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) December 22, 2020

“Mad respect for you Tulsi”:

Mad respect for you Tulsi. I should have said that every Democrat (who voted on Nov 19th) voted to extend the “martial law” that allowed today’s rule to pass on the same day it was introduced. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 22, 2020

It appears there’s some sort of new Congressional caucus forming. We have no idea what to call it, but more of this, please:

Thomas & Tulsi are so right. We are living in times when a Hawaii Surfer Warrior Hindu Democrat, a Libertarianish MIT Kentucky Inventor and a Trump-Loving Florida Man probably have more in common with each other than we have with the establishment of our respective parties. https://t.co/35b9iDvt8J — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 22, 2020

***