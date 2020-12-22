Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after saying “Congress is broken” earlier in the day, ratcheted up her rhetoric on the dual vote on a Covid-19 relief bill and a spending bill calling it “hostage-taking”:

This is why Congress needs time to actually read this package before voting on it. Members of Congress have not read this bill. It’s over 5000 pages, arrived at 2pm today, and we are told to expect a vote on it in 2 hours. This isn’t governance. It’s hostage-taking. https://t.co/JpBbEHHkVG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2020

This would make Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, you know, the hostage-taker:

And by the way, it’s not just members who need to see the bill ahead of time – YOU do. The PUBLIC needs to see these bills w enough time to contact their rep to let them know how they feel. Members are reeling right now bc they don’t have time to consult w/ their communities. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2020

And then the hostage-takers won. Again:

JUST IN: House passes 5,593-page COVID relief and government funding bill https://t.co/PorHLmaFDg — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 22, 2020

But it looks like we might have the unity the media is dreaming of as scores of conservatives have come out in support of the 31-year-old Democratic Socialist from Queens.

Ben Shapiro:

And here’s Candace Owens:

I 100% agree with @AOC on this one.

This isn’t a stimulus bill, this is heist. Wealthy people are stealing tax dollars under the guise of COVID-19 relief.

I implore AOC to ask her colleagues WHY the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Center need over a billion dollars of OUR money. https://t.co/HIWVfQy6e9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 22, 2020

Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, too:

More praise:

AOC tweets this every time Congress considers an omnibus spending bill and she's absolutely 100% irrefutably correct every time she says it. https://t.co/5YG8kFFt9A — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) December 22, 2020

This is how insane and shameful DC has gotten. I'm agreeing with @AOC. This bill is a disgrace. No retroactive UI, only $300 a week for the people but you have $500,000,000 for Israel and tens of millions for other nations like Pakistan. https://t.co/uzVzXVKF8x — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 21, 2020

Now, let’s see if anything changes in the next Congress. (We expect it won’t).

***