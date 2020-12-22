Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after saying “Congress is broken” earlier in the day, ratcheted up her rhetoric on the dual vote on a Covid-19 relief bill and a spending bill calling it “hostage-taking”:

This would make Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, you know, the hostage-taker:

And then the hostage-takers won. Again:

But it looks like we might have the unity the media is dreaming of as scores of conservatives have come out in support of the 31-year-old Democratic Socialist from Queens.

Ben Shapiro:

And here’s Candace Owens:

Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, too:

More praise:

Now, let’s see if anything changes in the next Congress. (We expect it won’t).

