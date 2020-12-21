House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who was part of a private briefing by the FBI, says after this briefing it’s now “crystal clear” that Dem. Eric Swalwell “should no longer be on the Intel Committee”:

According to Rep. Swalwell, it was just Nancy Pelosi and himself at the briefing:

Nancy, the facts will become public sooner or later. It’s time to act:

Rep. McCarthy added, “Anyone who heard what we both heard should never allow him to continue serving on the Intel Committee”:

PICK LITERALLY ANYONE ELSE:

