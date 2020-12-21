House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who was part of a private briefing by the FBI, says after this briefing it’s now “crystal clear” that Dem. Eric Swalwell “should no longer be on the Intel Committee”:

I had a briefing from the FBI today to learn more about Eric Swalwell’s ties to a reported-spy from China, and one thing is now crystal clear: Swalwell should no longer be on the Intel Committee. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 18, 2020

According to Rep. Swalwell, it was just Nancy Pelosi and himself at the briefing:

McCarthy on Fox on FBI briefing on Swalwell: It was just the speaker, Nancy Pelosi and myself. It was a very thorough briefing. No one that was in that room could walk out and say, Eric Swalwell should be on the Intel Committee. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2020

Nancy, the facts will become public sooner or later. It’s time to act:

There is no way Eric Swalwell should continue to serve on the House Intelligence Committee. pic.twitter.com/FtNJOjFeE9 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 20, 2020

Rep. McCarthy added, “Anyone who heard what we both heard should never allow him to continue serving on the Intel Committee”:

Speaker Pelosi and I were briefed together by the FBI for more than an hour about Eric Swalwell’s ties to a reported-Chinese spy. Anyone who heard what we both heard should never allow him to continue serving on the Intel Committee. pic.twitter.com/xEEopxT2CR — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 19, 2020

PICK LITERALLY ANYONE ELSE:

The House Intelligence Committee is a special committee. The members on it have access to many of America's top national security secrets. Long story short—There are 200 other Democrats who would be better to be on the Intel Committee than Eric Swalwell. pic.twitter.com/WXvtSwZr9W — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 19, 2020

***