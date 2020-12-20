Jeremy Faust, an ER doctor in Boston, snarked on 49-year-old Marco Rubio for getting the Covid-19 vaccine so people will know it is safe when he himself hasn’t yet been able to secure a dose:

I’m an ER doctor and despite trying, I have not yet been able to be vaccinated. https://t.co/xEdhs35tIK — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) December 20, 2020

Keep in mind, he’s specifically calling out the Florida Republican because of his age:

For the record, Marco is 49 years old. Elizabeth Warren (also with pics of getting vaccinated on Twitter) is 71. There’s just a slight difference in risk there, folks. — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) December 20, 2020

Boy, it’s really strange how he isn’t saying anything about 31-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting the shot for the same stated reason:

What a fraud:

Did you also comment on @AOC getting the vaccine? She is younger than @marcorubio. You are a fraud. https://t.co/bKpj8OgMxh — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 20, 2020

