Tensions are still high between the governor of Georgia and the Trump administration and his legal team:

Here is Jenna Ellis’ response after Gov. Kemp and his wife showed up at a White House Christmas Party last night:

Lucy and I had a great time at the @WhiteHouse Christmas Party today. Merry Christmas, everyone!🎄 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nKPLe3M32Y — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 19, 2020

“Seriously?” she asked:

Seriously? — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 19, 2020

And just hours before that tweet from the governor, the president questioned why he wasn’t calling a special session of the legislature to help President Trump:

Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia still has not called a Special Session. So easy to do, why is he not doing it? It will give us the State. MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

The Secretary of State and Governor of Georgia, both so-called “Republicans”, aren’t allowing Fulton County to go through the vital Voter Signature Verification process. Also, they are not allowing Republican “watchers” to be present and verify! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

Well, if you lived in Georgia and needed a little extra reason why it’s necessary to support Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the upcoming runoff election, here it is: If Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, *your* taxpayer dollars will be sent to New York City to bail out *their* failed policies:

De Blasio says his NYC budget plan hinges on Georgia Senate races https://t.co/zULyx3FbSg pic.twitter.com/6a3wt61teQ — New York Post (@nypost) December 17, 2020

From the New York Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio conceded Thursday he’s literally banking his next budget on a federal aid package that’s only likely to pass if Democrats run the table and come up with two big wins in Georgia — and won’t start plotting a ‘Plan B’ to close the projected $3.8 billion deficit until those races are decided.

You’ve been warned:

Vote Perdue and Loeffler. https://t.co/eeqoFdHK5u — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 18, 2020

As of now, the Republicans are being outspent in the state but it’s not likely that it matters as the amount of money being spent is bonkers and we’re not sure even more money would get anyone’s attention at this point:

Candidate-to-candidate, Republicans continue to get outspent in Georgia’s runoffs. But when the saturation is approaching $500M — a few more turns of an ad probably has limited impact, as November’s Senate election results demonstrated. pic.twitter.com/i2rMpVH2Um — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) December 18, 2020

Republicans do continue to suffer setbacks in the courts as they look to overhaul Georgia’s voting rules:

A federal judge has rejected a push by Georgia’s two Republican U.S. senators to segregate ballots cast by newly registered voters in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. #gapol #gasenhttps://t.co/GKRJo9G5oI — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 19, 2020

***