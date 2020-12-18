Breaking news: The FDA has approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use:
BREAKING: FDA approves second Covid vaccine for emergency use as it clears Moderna’s for U.S. distributionhttps://t.co/pEKY1ukYDE
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 19, 2020
This IS fantastic news:
Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020
Yes, this is the one Dolly Parton invested in:
#BREAKING: Moderna’s #COVID19 vaccine, which @DollyParton helped to fund, wins backing from U.S. expert panel, paving way for final FDA decision on emergency use.
— Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 17, 2020
And one of the main advantages of the Moderna vaccine over Pfizer’s is that the Moderna one is easier to store and transport:
One of the differences in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines is transport/ storage steps.
Pfizer's needs a special freezer to keep the vaccine at -94 degrees.
Moderna's vaccine can be kept in a regular freezer at -4 degrees. @6News
— Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) December 19, 2020
This will make Moderna’s vaccine more attractive to “rural hospitals and smaller providers”:
The Moderna vaccine is different.
It doesn’t require ultra-cold storage, just regular freezer storage.
That means it can ship in batches of 100.
While supplies are still scarce, this makes the Moderna vaccine more well-suited for rural hospitals and smaller providers.
— Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) December 18, 2020
Moderna also has been working with this technology longer than Pfizer:
Very similar, both modRNA based. A difference will be the specific lipid nanoparticules for packaging, & exact mod for the mRNA, that’s why Moderna’s doesn’t need extra cold storage — they’d already made ~10 other modRNA vaccines prior to covid & had a different technology ready.
— Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) December 18, 2020
More on the differences between the two here:
The @fda approves @moderna_tx @NIH COVID19 vaccine.
𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀
💉18 & up
💉2 doses, 4 weeks apart
💉-20° storage
💉30K trial participants
💉94.5% effective
𝐏𝐅𝐈𝐙𝐄𝐑
💉16 & up
💉2 doses taken 3 weeks
💉-70° storage
💉43K trial participants
💉95% effective
MORE @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/Q3m4ZFTB2m
— Beairshelle Edmé (@newsladyB) December 19, 2020
But it doesn’t make sense to mix the two:
You can't get one dose of Pfizer and then, several weeks later, take a shot of Moderna. The vaccines use different nucleic acid constructs, dosages, dosing intervals, storage & handling requirements, & lipid formulations. You want to boost the immune system with the same vaccine.
— Matt McCarthy (@DrMattMcCarthy) December 19, 2020
***