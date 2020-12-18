Breaking news: The FDA has approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use:

BREAKING: FDA approves second Covid vaccine for emergency use as it clears Moderna’s for U.S. distributionhttps://t.co/pEKY1ukYDE — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 19, 2020

This IS fantastic news:

Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Yes, this is the one Dolly Parton invested in:

#BREAKING: Moderna’s #COVID19 vaccine, which @DollyParton helped to fund, wins backing from U.S. expert panel, paving way for final FDA decision on emergency use. — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 17, 2020

And one of the main advantages of the Moderna vaccine over Pfizer’s is that the Moderna one is easier to store and transport:

One of the differences in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines is transport/ storage steps. Pfizer's needs a special freezer to keep the vaccine at -94 degrees. Moderna's vaccine can be kept in a regular freezer at -4 degrees. @6News — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) December 19, 2020

This will make Moderna’s vaccine more attractive to “rural hospitals and smaller providers”:

The Moderna vaccine is different. It doesn’t require ultra-cold storage, just regular freezer storage. That means it can ship in batches of 100. While supplies are still scarce, this makes the Moderna vaccine more well-suited for rural hospitals and smaller providers. — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) December 18, 2020

Moderna also has been working with this technology longer than Pfizer:

Very similar, both modRNA based. A difference will be the specific lipid nanoparticules for packaging, & exact mod for the mRNA, that’s why Moderna’s doesn’t need extra cold storage — they’d already made ~10 other modRNA vaccines prior to covid & had a different technology ready. — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) December 18, 2020

More on the differences between the two here:

The @fda approves @moderna_tx @NIH COVID19 vaccine.

𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀

💉18 & up

💉2 doses, 4 weeks apart

💉-20° storage

💉30K trial participants

💉94.5% effective 𝐏𝐅𝐈𝐙𝐄𝐑

💉16 & up

💉2 doses taken 3 weeks

💉-70° storage

💉43K trial participants

💉95% effective

MORE @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/Q3m4ZFTB2m — Beairshelle Edmé (@newsladyB) December 19, 2020

But it doesn’t make sense to mix the two:

You can't get one dose of Pfizer and then, several weeks later, take a shot of Moderna. The vaccines use different nucleic acid constructs, dosages, dosing intervals, storage & handling requirements, & lipid formulations. You want to boost the immune system with the same vaccine. — Matt McCarthy (@DrMattMcCarthy) December 19, 2020

***