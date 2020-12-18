Breaking news: The FDA has approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use:

This IS fantastic news:

Yes, this is the one Dolly Parton invested in:

And one of the main advantages of the Moderna vaccine over Pfizer’s is that the Moderna one is easier to store and transport:

This will make Moderna’s vaccine more attractive to “rural hospitals and smaller providers”:

Moderna also has been working with this technology longer than Pfizer:

More on the differences between the two here:

But it doesn’t make sense to mix the two:

***

Tags: Moderna