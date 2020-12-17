Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under fire over the story we told you about earlier this week where her law department went to court in an attempt to keep bodycam footage from the public that showed Chicago police handcuff a naked woman while serving an arrest warrant at the wrong home:

From former Obama Education Secretary Arne Duncan:

Mayor Lightfoot is being called “Rahm Emanuel 2,” and not in a good way:

Apparently, she wants to use the footage as a teachable moment:

And here’s Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx — yes, the same one involved in the Jussie Smollett case — calling out Mayor Lightfoot and the city for their actions:

Lightfoot announced that she’ll be giving a news conference later today to discuss what’s going on:

Stop dodging questions, mayor!

