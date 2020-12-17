Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under fire over the story we told you about earlier this week where her law department went to court in an attempt to keep bodycam footage from the public that showed Chicago police handcuff a naked woman while serving an arrest warrant at the wrong home:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized Wednesday to a social worker whose home was wrongly raided by police officers who did not allow the woman to put on any clothes before handcuffing her. https://t.co/vVBJZrQzYJ — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) December 17, 2020

From former Obama Education Secretary Arne Duncan:

The violation of black women’s bodies, lives & homes is as old as slavery, & as current as #BreonnaTaylor & Anjanette Young.

No consequences for violators, & the usual cover up, is searingly constant.

To all women triggered by this trauma: I am so sorry! https://t.co/AXINRqSZHQ — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) December 17, 2020

Mayor Lightfoot is being called “Rahm Emanuel 2,” and not in a good way:

I expected so much more from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Yet in this case we get Rahm Emmanuel part 2. https://t.co/MQjvjVgIsP — Terrance Carroll (@speakercarroll) December 17, 2020

Apparently, she wants to use the footage as a teachable moment:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed to release the “full length” of body cam video of the botched police raid and use it as a “training tool” for Chicago Police officers. https://t.co/wOr1pOQEAU — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 17, 2020

And here’s Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx — yes, the same one involved in the Jussie Smollett case — calling out Mayor Lightfoot and the city for their actions:

The audacity that the city calculated its embarrassment over the release of the video, is a clear violation of Ms. Young’s body and autonomy. This was a complete and utter dismissal of her humanity. Her humanity was, literally, stripped from her. — Kim Foxx (@KimFoxxforSA) December 16, 2020

This disturbing video explicitly illustrates who the victim is, who deserves justice, and who holds the power. Let’s be clear, this is her body and this is her trauma. To imagine what Ms. Young experienced at the hands of those who were supposed to protect her is shameful. — Kim Foxx (@KimFoxxforSA) December 16, 2020

This is what’s wrong with our criminal justice system, this is why there is a lack of trust. I hope that Ms. Young is somehow able to move beyond this with the dignity that she was deprived. — Kim Foxx (@KimFoxxforSA) December 16, 2020

Lightfoot announced that she’ll be giving a news conference later today to discuss what’s going on:

JUST IN: Mayor Lori Lightfoot will address the news media with @Chicago_Police Supt. David Brown at 1 p.m. @wttw — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) December 17, 2020

Stop dodging questions, mayor!

NEW: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Sidesteps Questions About Why City Lawyers Tried to Keep Disturbing Body Camera Video Secret https://t.co/ylSuHysfDF — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) December 17, 2020

***

