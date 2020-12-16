Get the popcorn, because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to war against Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested in a new interview that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should no longer lead Democrats in Congress https://t.co/7SGuNpocui pic.twitter.com/bBPYXHzS5P — POLITICO (@politico) December 16, 2020

“I do think we need new leadership in the Democratic Party,” she told Politico:

.@AOC: "I do think that we need new leadership in the Democratic Party." Ocasio-Cortez says that the party had failed at grooming a "next generation" of younger lawmakers to succeed Pelosi and Schumer. https://t.co/fgJe18bSvb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 16, 2020

And, yes, this is a “direct shot” at Pelosi/Schumer:

Ocasio-Cortez takes direct shot at Pelosi and Schumer: “We need new leadership in the Democratic Party.” https://t.co/9tb8i9PrKA pic.twitter.com/PHCU2KgMcW — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) December 16, 2020

She went on to say that Dems are making a plan for a post-Pelosi future:

.@AOC says "the left isn't really making a plan" for @SpeakerPelosi's potential retirement, and warns that "there are folks more conservative than even they are willing to … fill that void" in leadership.https://t.co/BAGJOoM64m via @politico — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) December 16, 2020

And it will only get worse as Joe Biden is forced to make concessions:

this is getting good, excited for the next season, I mean Congress@AOC takes direct shot at @SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer "we need new leadership in the Democratic Party." via @politico https://t.co/roazBcOVRw — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 16, 2020

