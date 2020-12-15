Just to update you on this story we told you about on Sunday. . .

. . .The White House National Security Council is now calling the hacking of multiple government agencies a “significant cyber incident”:

Trending

Multiple media reports are pointing the finger at Russia for the intrusion:

This NSC statement “confirms” what Politico reported last night:

And from that report: “This is probably going to be one of the most consequential cyberattacks in U.S. history”:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Tags: National Security CouncilRussiaWhite House