Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under fire after the local CBS News affiliate aired bodycam footage from a raid in 2019 where Chicago cops broke down the door of the wrong house and handcuffed an innocent naked woman while refusing to let her cover herself as she protested their actions:

Chicago police broke into the house of a social worker. They handcuffed her and didn't cover her naked body.

It was the wrong house.@chicagosmayor campaigned as a reformer but hours before this story aired lawyers tried to stop the video from airing.https://t.co/7RgdIy1aZS — Maria Ines Zamudio (@mizamudio) December 15, 2020

And the mayor’s law department has been trying to keep the public from seeing the graphic footage:

Wow: Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s law department went to court to try and stop @cbschicago from airing video of Chicago police raiding a social worker’s home. She was changing and naked; police refused to give her the video until a judge ordered them to.https://t.co/HHeaX0ixM2 — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) December 15, 2020

Not only that, but her lawyers want the victim to be sanctioned for giving the footage to the media:

Just read the filing: Lightfoot lawyers want the woman sanctioned because she allegedly gave the video to a news outlet despite a confidentiality order. So they want to punish her for sharing a video they didn’t want to give her because they feared she’d give it to media. https://t.co/JJuAyK1DNY — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) December 15, 2020

Oh, the story gets worse. The guy they were looking for had an electronic monitoring device on at the time and they should have known he wasn’t at this wrong house to begin with:

“CBS 2 also found police could have easily tracked the suspect’s location and where he really lived because at the time of the raid, he was wearing an electronic monitoring device.” Good Lord. https://t.co/f1Sejoq4sN — Good Trouble (@JLBarrow) December 15, 2020

Lori Lightfoot, enjoy your time in the spotlight:

‘How is this legal?’ Chicago Police body-can footage so bad the city’s Law Department fought to the end to keep you from seeing this … https://t.co/upGIqFJ7iw — Dan Mihalopoulos (@dmihalopoulos) December 15, 2020

Now, if Mayor Lightfoot were a Republican, every Dem in America would be calling for her resignation RIGHT NOW:

At least 9 police break down this woman's door and then stand around with their body cameras filming as she sobs, completely naked. It was the wrong house and their warrant had not been approved. @chicagosmayor tried to keep the video from airing. https://t.co/dt7vfr7cxS — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 15, 2020

She is in charge of things:

Who oversees the police department in Chicago? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 15, 2020

Now, let’s see just how long this outrage lasts:

We’ve got to be just as outraged about this as we were about Breonna Taylor. Letting these stories fall by the wayside time and time again is how we end up with the extreme, and often fatal, scenarios. Had to be terrifying… ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ https://t.co/a2lkvxow8U — Dometi Pongo (@Dometi_) December 15, 2020

