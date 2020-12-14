Um, WTF is this New York City?

NYC has freed thousands of gun suspects this year as shootings soar: NYPD https://t.co/PS9crB2Qfd pic.twitter.com/PekcROrIVv — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2020

These numbers are staggering:

These are arrested gun offenders. If we don't detain gun offenders, both for specific and general deterrence, what's the point?

3,345 of the 3,793 (885) arrested this year for firearms crimes were let go. Just 450 remain in jail, the NYPD told The Post." https://t.co/F4aUIu39p7 — Bad Hombre 'No Wisdom, No Courage!' Moskos (@PeterMoskos) December 13, 2020

Lather. Rinse. Repeat:

“We have made staggering numbers of gun arrests, taking guns off the streets from felons … but when you look, three days later, four days later, those individuals are back on the street committing more gun violence,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said https://t.co/lcFFHgjgU9 — Marc Molinaro (@marcmolinaro) December 13, 2020

And once released, a number of them go on to commit new crimes within 60 days:

Yes, this contributes to more violence. (I'd even be willing to say "causes"): "Of the 3,793 arrested, 247 of them were accused of new crimes within just 60 days of their initial gun arrest. Only 32 of those 247 are currently in jail." https://t.co/F4aUIu39p7 — Bad Hombre 'No Wisdom, No Courage!' Moskos (@PeterMoskos) December 13, 2020

No wonder shootings have doubled:

This also means that the majority 93% _aren't_ rearrested within 60 days (and a lesser but probably substantial % perhaps not even reoffending.) But in terms of violence, gun offenders are the problem. These offenders. And shootings have doubled. — Bad Hombre 'No Wisdom, No Courage!' Moskos (@PeterMoskos) December 13, 2020

Why are gun crimes including in the no-bail program anyway? From the NY Post:

Some of the suspects posted bail, but judges were required to release others under new reform laws that prohibit them from setting monetary bail on some gun-possession cases. The crime became ineligible for bail in most circumstances under the Jan. 1 law changes, which mandate judges to release collared suspects, with no money down, on hundreds of charges considered “non-violent.”

This is killing NYC, and everyone knows it:

I don’t recognize my own city anymore https://t.co/BT2M2e2AIS — Cheryl Casone (@cherylcasone) December 13, 2020

