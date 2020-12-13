After months of mostly-peaceful protests, The Oregonian is reporting that insurers are telling businesses they’re mostly on their own and that they will no longer cover businesses in downtown Portland:

Insurers balk at covering Portland businesses; brokers say downtown upheaval has made carriers wary https://t.co/dwJ0faMK9q pic.twitter.com/DdR4gJnMIV — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) December 12, 2020

This is devastating for many businesses in the area who are now facing higher premiums for policies that don’t cover losses to things like riots and civil unrest:

This is terrible. The poor merchants. https://t.co/DdZw6LtGeZ — Mary Mooney (@MaryKnitsPDX) December 12, 2020

It’s going to get worse, too:

the repercussions of 7 months of madness here in Portland—tacitly or explicitly supported by elected officials and much of the citizenry—have only just begun. Anyone thinking about investing a cent here has another, entirely negative factor to ponder now https://t.co/WBC22sFknm — Ryan Chittum (@ryanchittum) December 13, 2020

Get woke, go broke:

When a town gets woke, it goes broke! Insurers balk at covering Portland businesses; brokers say downtown upheaval has made carriers wary https://t.co/yiBJQXf9tj — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 14, 2020

And here’s MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on the story:

This is what happens when city and state leaders allow anarchists to run rampant👉🏼Insurers balk at covering Portland businesses; brokers say downtown upheaval has made carriers wary https://t.co/Xh1dxabyvv — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 14, 2020

Ah. Maybe he can have a chat with his colleague, Ali Velshi, and explain to him why burning buildings might be bad for business?

