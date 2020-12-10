Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) announced on Twitter a few moments ago that he will not be joining his colleagues “filing an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas regarding the election results of several other states” because he says “the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states.”

THREAD ==>

Today, a number of my colleagues will be filing an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas regarding the election results of several other states. Respectfully, I will not join because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation… (1/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 10, 2020

…of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states. To be certain, the reckless adoption of massive mail-in ballots and changes to important signature matching (& other rules) in these and other… (2/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 10, 2020

…states increased the casting of illegal votes and undermine confidence in our elections. The American people are raising legitimate questions & they deserve answers. I strongly support the continued pursuit of litigation where most likely to succeed – such as Georgia… (3/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 10, 2020

…to bring to light any illegal votes & encourage, if necessary, state legislatures to alter their electors accordingly. But, I cannot support an effort that will almost certainly fail on grounds of standing and is inconsistent with my beliefs about protecting Texas… (4/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 10, 2020

…sovereignty from the meddling of other states. Our remedy must be, from this day forward, to decline to allow the usurpation of our authority as people – through our states – to govern ourselves in all respects. #StandUpForAmerica #Federalism (5/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 10, 2020

Rep. Roy used to work for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who brought the lawsuit:

Roy, a former top aide to @KenPaxtonTX, calls the lawsuit a "dangerous violation of federalism." "I cannot support an effort that will almost certainly fail on grounds of standing." https://t.co/jiKdgGDK1i — Emma Platoff (@emmaplatoff) December 10, 2020

And he has previously called on Paxton to resign:

Rep. Chip Roy (#TX21) opposes Texas' lawsuit against four battleground states. Roy also called on Paxton, his former boss, to resign after top aides accused the AG of bribery and misuse of office in Oct. @KXAN_News #txlege https://t.co/64QZzJC4vH — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) December 10, 2020

