The Republican Governors Association just announced that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was elected as the group’s next chair:

BREAKING: The RGA announces Arizona Governor @DougDucey elected as Chair and Iowa Governor @KimReynoldsIA as Vice Chair for 2021 leadership positions.https://t.co/sB2C4zX6v6 pic.twitter.com/B5skoCAmzE — The RGA (@The_RGA) December 9, 2020

Gov. Ducey says he’s honored to have been selected by his fellow governors:

I am honored to be chosen by my fellow Republican governors to serve as the next Chairman of @The_RGA! 1/ https://t.co/LISjjLwuO8 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 9, 2020

Next step, working toward the 2021 and 2022 elections:

I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on @The_RGA’s momentum as we expand the Republican majority, AND put forward bold policy solutions and meaningful reforms. Congratulations and THANK YOU to my friend, @GovAbbott, on his successful chairmanship. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 9, 2020

Thrilled to work with Governor Abbott and the Executive Committee to build a strong foundation for success in the 2021 and 2022 elections. I’m also excited to serve with my good friend, Gov. @KimReynoldsIA, who has been a mentor for myself and my colleagues. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 9, 2020

Governors are leading our states through unbelievably challenging times. We have an incredible group of governors from 27 states across the country. I’ve been so grateful to learn from them, and I’m honored to have their support. 4/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 9, 2020

President Trump can’t be happy with this selection. Like, at all:

Between Governor @DougDucey of Arizona and Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia, the Democrat Party could not be happier. They fight harder against us than do the Radical Left Dems. If they were with us, we would have already won both Arizona and Georgia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

And it does seem like Republican governors are sending him a message, no?

Arizona Gov. @dougducey, under relentless attack from Trump for refusing to usurp the will of AZ voters, will be the next chair of the Republican Governors Association https://t.co/ASEzvty1mP — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) December 9, 2020

