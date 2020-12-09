The Republican Governors Association just announced that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was elected as the group’s next chair:

Gov. Ducey says he’s honored to have been selected by his fellow governors:

Next step, working toward the 2021 and 2022 elections:

President Trump can’t be happy with this selection. Like, at all:

And it does seem like Republican governors are sending him a message, no?

