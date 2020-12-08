Axios is reporting that Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis has tested positive for Covid-19:

Ellis did not reply when asked to comment:

The major fear with this is the part about the Christmas party and who else might have been infected:

More from Axios:

“People brought their families,” said one senior White House official who attended the party and has since been informed of Ellis’ diagnosis.

She was reportedly the guest of Peter Navarro:

We’ll keep you posted.

