The New York Times is reporting that Joe Bide will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as the next head of Health and Human Services:

This would be the same Xavier Becerra who settled a sexual harassment claim involving a “top staffer” to Kamala Harris for $400,000:

In summary:

From the Sacramento Bee article above:

Larry Wallace, who served as the director of the Division of Law Enforcement under then-Attorney General Harris, was accused by his former executive assistant in December 2016 of “gender harassment” and other demeaning behavior, including frequently asking her to crawl under his desk to change the paper in his printer.

The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 30, 2016, when Harris was still attorney general but preparing to be sworn in as California’s newly elected Democratic senator. It was settled less than five months later, in May 2017, by Xavier Becerra, who was appointed to replace her as attorney general.

Sen. Harris’ office said she was unaware of the settlement until this article came out in 2018:

We look forward to the #MeToo portion of his Senate hearing:

Because $400,000 is not a nuisance amount:

And we still don’t know anything about the case:

Don’t feel sorry for Wallace, however, as it looks like he landed on his feet:

