In a now-deleted tweet, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel signaled the return of the War on Christmas after a store worker dared to tell her son, “Merry Christmas,” instead of the Joe Biden-approved slogan, “Happy Holidays.”

“I remember the first time I was at a store with my son and an employee said “Merry Christmas” to us. My son looked devastated as asked “Are we the only people who don’t celebrate Christmas?” I answered “No, and we are just as American as everyone else.”

Her tweet linked to this video of President Trump’s rally in Georgia on Saturday where he said Dems “will be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary”:

So, he was right?!

She didn’t delete her response to her own tweet, however, where she explained how saying Happy Holidays “does not denigrate Christianity.”

We were able to catch a bunch of responses, too, before she deleted “the stupidest tweet ever”:

Does she not understand that the internet is forever?

We suspect she realized how foolish she looked:

It really was an odd story, wasn’t it?

