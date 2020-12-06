In a now-deleted tweet, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel signaled the return of the War on Christmas after a store worker dared to tell her son, “Merry Christmas,” instead of the Joe Biden-approved slogan, “Happy Holidays.”

“I remember the first time I was at a store with my son and an employee said “Merry Christmas” to us. My son looked devastated as asked “Are we the only people who don’t celebrate Christmas?” I answered “No, and we are just as American as everyone else.”

I remember the first time I was at a store with my son and an employee said “Merry Christmas” to us. My son looked devastated as asked “Are we the only people who don’t celebrate Christmas?” I answered “No, and we are just as American as everyone else.” Glad @JoeBiden knows that. https://t.co/o1QyZy5sWX — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 6, 2020

Her tweet linked to this video of President Trump’s rally in Georgia on Saturday where he said Dems “will be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary”:

President Trump: "I said you're going to be saying 'Christmas' again — and we say it proudly again… [Democrats] will be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary." pic.twitter.com/IfAgr7s9NN — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2020

So, he was right?!

She didn’t delete her response to her own tweet, however, where she explained how saying Happy Holidays “does not denigrate Christianity.”

Saying “Happy Holidays” this time of year does not denigrate Christianity. It simply acknowledges and respects the great diversity of our nation and includes each and everyone of us who call ourselves proud Americans. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 6, 2020

We were able to catch a bunch of responses, too, before she deleted “the stupidest tweet ever”:

This is the stupidest tweet ever, combining bad parenting with this bizzarre desire to be a martyr in the face of somebody saying something pleasant to her. What a jerk. Grow up. https://t.co/OGcZoQHLGS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 6, 2020

Does she not understand that the internet is forever?

We suspect she realized how foolish she looked:

You could have just replied with “Happy Holidays” and moved on. I tell Jewish people Happy Hanukkah and they say Merry Christmas and WE CONTINUE ON WITH OUR LIVES. https://t.co/9JEfaKxOHG — 🎄🤶🏻Mrs Jess Claus🤶🏻🎄 (@ShenanigansMom) December 6, 2020

It really was an odd story, wasn’t it?

If your kid was devastated by someone wishing you a Merry Christmas you're doing parenting wrong . https://t.co/TezqsYRo7W — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) December 6, 2020

***