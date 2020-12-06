Lindsey Boylan, in response to a tweet asking people to “name the worse job you’ve ever had,” called out working for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the “most toxic team environment” he fostered:

She said working as a waitress was “infinitely more respectful” than working for Gov. Cuomo:

I’ve had many jobs. Waitressing at @Friendlys as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

And she says people are “deathly afraid of him” which is why you don’t hear more stories about his behavior:

If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

She says she has texts and messages from people to back this up:

Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

She went on to call out the people who still advise him and “do his dirty work”:

Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

“That environment is beyond toxic,” she said:

I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled – fake it till you make it style. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy! — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

And she’s worried about people who can’t just opt out of the job:

And I’m a privileged person. I could opt out and eventually did. I shudder to think what happens to others. It pisses me off so much. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

More stories then, please:

Yes I did not sign whatever they told me to sign when I left. Nope! — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

Janice Dean added, “this is one of the main reasons @NYGovCuomo will never be held accountable”:

This is one of the main reasons @NYGovCuomo will never be held accountable: https://t.co/hzsjAFa2nA — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 6, 2020

Keep at it, everyone:

But I’ll keep trying… — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 6, 2020

So, this is just an open secret?

Governor Cuomo's policies are toxic. I've long heard the same about his workplace. This is not surprising. But troubling. https://t.co/kOTXIFPd2F — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) December 5, 2020

Tick-tock, governor:

I know a lot of women who've had toxic experiences working with Cuomo – both from his team and him personally. For obvious reasons, most of them are reluctant to speak out publicly, which makes it all the more important for us to listen to the ones brave enough to do so. https://t.co/BSrt0cnEKB — Aditya Mukerjee, the Otterrific 🦦 🏳️‍🌈 (@chimeracoder) December 6, 2020

***