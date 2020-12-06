Holy s*it!

This is quite the take from the Chicago Teachers Union on those who want kids back in school:

This puts it mildly:

The Union account also retweeted this calling out “white folks”:

Trending

And, to think, they’re the ones teaching kids:

Can they show just a little bit of concern for the kids falling behind?

This ==>

GO BACK TO WORK:

And the word to describe this is “despicable”:

***

Tags: Chicago