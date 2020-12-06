Holy s*it!

This is quite the take from the Chicago Teachers Union on those who want kids back in school:

The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) December 6, 2020

This puts it mildly:

The Union account also retweeted this calling out “white folks”:

Been feeling this lately. We can discuss the merits of reopening but the conversation cannot be rooted in white supremacy. White folks questioning BIPOC's intelligence, especiall women of color. Our ability to "understand the science." The coded language is hella out of pocket. https://t.co/xL1GkFGzGG — Ish the Dish (@Ish_the_Dish) December 6, 2020

And, to think, they’re the ones teaching kids:

Are you serious? You cannot be serious. You all shouldn't teach children b/c you're morons. https://t.co/keoPqsyJwa — 🎄Merry Ginger 🎅🏻 (@mchastain81) December 6, 2020

Can they show just a little bit of concern for the kids falling behind?

Then why are minority parents suing in California saying virtual learning has left their children behind? You say you care about your students, but you clearly don't. https://t.co/tND2mIvKeD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 6, 2020

This ==>

Time to end public school unions. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 6, 2020

GO BACK TO WORK:

Some people really don’t like doing their jobs https://t.co/VRVtpcvuX6 — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) December 6, 2020

And the word to describe this is “despicable”:

***