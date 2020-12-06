Breaking new via President Trump: Rudy Giuliani has Covid-19.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

We’re still awaiting official word from the former mayor, however:

🚨@POTUS says @RudyGiuliani has tested positive for #COVID19 though no official word yet from the former NYC mayor. https://t.co/MoAOgOPamj — Nikole Killion (@NikolenDC) December 6, 2020

Let the contact tracing begin:

Giuliani was just in Atlanta Thursday. Now Trump says he has tested positive for Covid. https://t.co/TQglMG86gi — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 6, 2020

In Michigan, too:

Rudy Giuliani sat unmasked in the #mileg House Oversight Committee for 4 hours & 40 minutes Wednesday. At one point he tried to get one of his witnesses to take off her mask, she did not. Many people in that room were unmasked. Now many of them have been exposed to #COVID19 . https://t.co/Qx1JFOc7iS — Abigail Censky (@AbigailCensky) December 6, 2020

There have been other positive tests among Rudy’s staff, including his son which we told you about earlier:

Rudy Giuliani’s communications director tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after attending the Trump lawyer’s now-infamous press conference at RNC headquarters last month https://t.co/pb0UGT5rff — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 5, 2020

And here come the conspiracy theories:

Two things here… 1. I refuse to believe that Rudy, who hasn't been at all cautious about this virus, hasn't had Covid before. 2. So either he's gotten it again or…this is an excuse to take him off the road. https://t.co/LgCSxWhwmn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 6, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

***