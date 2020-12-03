Barack Obama (ROFL, right?) is under fire from PROGRESSIVES after he criticized the “snappy” slogan, “Defund the Police.”

“The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?”:

Barack Obama tells Snapchat's @PeterHamby that “snappy” slogans like “Defund the Police” aren't very effective and will lose you an audience. “The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?” pic.twitter.com/sN8pigpP9O — The Recount (@therecount) December 2, 2020

First of all, it’s hilarious that the guy with the snappy slogan that made Dems feel good about themselves is now lecturing Dems on their snappy slogan:

Snappy slogans like "Yes we can," of course, are awesome because they are vague and promise nothing. "Defund the Police" implies specific policies that politicians will then be accountable for. — I know he can get the job, but can he DO the job? (@edillades) December 2, 2020

Transcript from his interview here:

President Obama, about the best message architect there is, suggests a thoughtful alternative to "Defund." Via @PeterHamby. https://t.co/ai64FDPgTI pic.twitter.com/UABXL5yLmr — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) December 2, 2020

Does Obama really think that Dems saying cities should send out more social workers instead of cops is a winning message?

Yes! Note that in sentence #3, Obama gets to sending "a mental health worker" to deal with a homeless guy, "instead of an armed unit that could [result] in a tragedy." That's how you attract people to the idea, instead of alienating them with "defund." https://t.co/0QIPAZMRAz — Will Saletan (@saletan) December 2, 2020

Anyway, today’s libs were not happy with the former president:

Now we’re supposed to take unsolicited slogan edits from a man whose most memorable Presidential campaign slogans were the wildly creative zingers “Change” and “Yes We Can”? Sounds pretty “snappy” to me https://t.co/HP24H7Bk5Q pic.twitter.com/f6BY7txpRw — Jezebel (@Jezebel) December 2, 2020

Rep. Ilhan Omar said, “it’s not a slogan but a policy demand” which is even worse for Dem messaging:

We lose people in the hands of police. It’s not a slogan but a policy demand. And centering the demand for equitable investments and budgets for communities across the country gets us progress and safety. https://t.co/Vu6inw4ms7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 2, 2020

This crack-up is going to be so fun to watch. Who wants to tell Rep. Bush what Eric Holder’s DOJ ruled in the Michael Brown case?

With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police. https://t.co/Wsxp1Y1bBi — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 2, 2020

And here’s squad member AOC jumping in but not having the courage to tag Obama:

What if activists aren’t PR firms for politicians & their demands are bc police budgets are exploding, community resources are shrinking to bankroll it, & ppl brought this up for ages but it wasn’t until they said “defund” that comfortable people started paying attn to brutality — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

The thing that critics of activists don’t get is that they tried playing the “polite language” policy game and all it did was make them easier to ignore. It wasn’t until they made folks uncomfortable that there was traction to do ANYTHING even if it wasn’t their full demands. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

The truth is that “Obama is right”:

Obama is right – if you have to explain your slogan, you’re already losing.#DefundThePolice supporters say it doesn’t mean to stop all police funding, just to reallocate a portion of it to alternative, preventative measures. But it’s not what you say, it’s what people hear. 👂🏻 https://t.co/JQegqmGSnQ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 2, 2020

Maybe AOC and company missed what happened in the House and Senate elections?

Worst. Branding. Ever.

(Imagine someone campaigning for more and better outpatient care under the slogan "no more hospitals!") https://t.co/deLxQ74krm — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) December 2, 2020

At least some libs are sane enough to agree with the former president:

President Obama is right. "Defund the police" is a terribly ineffective slogan. Most of the public thinks it means something entirely different than what the people using the slogan think it means. That's always a sign that you need to find a different slogan. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 2, 2020

Up next? Rebranding socialism:

Obama not a fan of terms like “defund the police” and “socialism” in this interview with @PeterHamby. “Instead of talking labels and ideology, we should focus on talking about getting certain things done.” https://t.co/mDxv2ccVul — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) December 2, 2020

Just let it happen:

Obama is getting dragged for speaking out against “Defund the Police.” Democrats have moved so far to the left that even Obama doesn’t support them anymore. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) December 2, 2020

